COMMUNITY SPIRIT: THS Choir partners with NSU Music for tea rings

The Tahlequah High School Choir is bringing back its sale of tea rings, just in time for the start of the holidays.
“It has nothing to do with tea, except that you’re going to eat it with tea,” said Holly Sisk, THS vocal music director. “It’s a British concept, but it’s a cinnamon bread with frosting and cherries and pecans, and it is in a giant circle.”
Sisk said the act of making and selling tea rings has been a long-standing tradition for Tahlequah High School’s Choir program. But they have not been able to maintain it in recent years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the busy schedules of students.
“The community is used to having them around the holidays. People love to have the tea rings, and it’s a great fundraiser. It’s fun; it pulls us all together by baking together,” said Sisk. “We haven’t done them in several years, and every year when it comes holiday time, they are asking for tea rings, so this year we’re giving them back – giving them to our people.”
Sisk said the THS Choir is partnering with the Northeastern State University Music Department this year for the first time to help sell the tea rings, which will cost $15 apiece. Funds raised from the tea ring sale will benefit both departments by helping with basic operations for each program.
“It’s a huge operation,” said Sisk. “It takes a lot of workers, and a lot of our kids have after-school jobs, so it’s hard to get after-school workers like we have had in the past. Itt’ll be great to partner with NSU, and we’ll be able to cover all the spots.”
Sisk said they will not be selling as many tea rings this year as they have in the past. A maximum limit is set for about 800 tea rings to be made this year, with a minimum being set at 600. The choir has already pre-sold 400 tea rings, and they will only be available for pickup on two days.
To purchase a tea ring, go to the Greenwood Elementary cafeteria from noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Dec. 13, or pre-order the pastries at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeB6BmOboQz0hOHXViGCoB9pgNxTEG7yr9xhyMTovWoyLJqRQ/viewform. For more information, email bester@nsuok.edu or call 918-444-2718.
