COMMUNITY SPIRIT: THS club promotes Native culture, identity

The Tahlequah High School Native American Heritage Club has been teaching students about their Native American identity for several years.
Cody Vann, a THS Cherokee Language teacher, said his main goal is to promote Indigenous culture and heritage to Natives and non-Natives alike.
“We have here in our school over a 90% population of Cherokee students,” said Vann. “I think around 93% of Native students overall, so we have a very high Native American population. Most of those students have been so disenfranchised from their Native American culture that they don’t notice it whenever they see it, or those things that are very Native they don’t recognize around Tahlequah.”
He said his reason for wanting to include both Natives and non-Natives is to stop students from segregating themselves, and for his students to respect one another and their respective heritages.
The group has about 35 active students, with 50 enrolled. The club recently had an influx of about 20 during the 2023 spring semester, which Vann attributes to others wanting to get closer to their Native identity.
“I think because this community has been yearning for their identity – their Native identity – and they haven’t known how to express that. They [have a desire] to get closer to their culture, and they see that happening, and I think that’s what pushes it,” said Vann.
The group has been around for several years, with more activity taking place this school year, and Vann hopes to continue to incorporate more events and activities, including a “Powwow Bash.” The group has hosted includes a “Rock your Mocs Day,” where students came to school wearing their moccasins, and a similar day that incorporated Native American jewelry. Members have brought awareness by placing banners throughout the school with various tribal information, such as words in a certain tribe's language and major wars in which they fought.
“I hope they get that they don’t have to hide their culture, that they can be proud of who they are, and that they will try to speak the language,” said Vann. “My generation will probably be the last generation, if things don’t change quickly, that gets to hear and use the Cherokee language, so my goal is to have those students get reacquainted with their heritage.”
The club meets twice a week and is open to students in grades 9-12. Participants are able to get involved with the group by either meeting with Vann or with the club’s president.
