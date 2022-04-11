COMMUNITY SPIRIT: THS freshman to serve in business student capacity

Nevaeh McNack is a freshman at Tahlequah High School, and after having put together a successful campaign, she has been chosen to serve as vice president of the Oklahoma Business Professionals of America.
BPA’s mission is to develop and empower student leaders to discover their passion and change the world by creating opportunities in learning, professional growth, and service. The State Executive Council is appointed by the Oklahoma State adviser, primarily based on the candidate who scores highest on the Parliamentarian Procedures online exam.
Applying to hold a position at the State Executive Office begins with the application, which requires the applicant performs 15 tasks, including retrieving letters of recommendation, offering a summary of experience, and writing a 200-word personal statement. Applicants selected are interviewed by business professionals and state department employees. This year, 16 candidates were chosen from the interview process to officially campaign and run for office during the Spring Leadership Conference on March 7-9.
“At SLC, Nevaeh represented our school and her campaign with grace, poise, energy, and determination. She blew them away,” said Melissa Harris, BPA club adviser at THS. “For Tahlequah High School, it distinguishes our club and our advisers as a strong and impactful program at the high school level. For Nevaeh, it shows she is fully capable of achieving anything that she puts her mind to and it encourages her to go after bigger and better accomplishments.”
Harris said that Nevaeh is learning about the trade and watching out for opportunities for the future. Her roles in BPA, both locally and at the state level, will teach her about service, leadership, and personal growth.
“When they said my name I felt empowered. I had set my goal and reached it. I did it!” said Nevaeh.
The freshman has attended Tahlequah Public Schools since second grade. In addition to learning about business, she loves taking pictures, dancing, modeling, and going to the movies.
