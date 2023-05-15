Members of the Tahlequah High School JROTC program have stayed busy by volunteering and committing to bettering the community through acts of service.
First Sgt. Steven Walker said the JROTC cadets help the community in several ways by assisting with parking at Tahlequah football games, singing Christmas carols at nursing homes, helping with barricades for parades, and their more recent venture, having several cadets bus tables and work at Chili’s in exchange for feeding 75 members at their Organizational Day.
“Our ROTC motto is to make better citizens out of the youth today, so the more we can get involved in the more the kids are going to have experience going out and seeing what all is there and what it’s like to help people,” said Walker.
The program, Walker said, tries to help anyone in the community it can.
Walker said that having the cadets volunteer in the area helps make the members better people.
“One of the seven army values is selfless service, and so the more I teach those kids about selfless service [by] going out and helping people and giving up your time [the better], because it’s not always about you,” said Walker. “It’s about the big picture, and helping people is one of those things the Army values.”
Walker said the four-year program has 105 cadets in Tahlequah, with 25 seniors graduating this year, which is one of the largest senior classes THS JROTC has had.
Walker said those in the program treat it like the military, because as the students get promoted, they receive more responsibilities and get involved with more leadership tasks.
Usually, the group has a sign-up sheet available for members who want to volunteer. One of the next volunteer opportunities the program will be participating in will be addressing the parking at the THS graduation on Friday, May 19.
“The kids just love to volunteer. They just love to help out anybody that they can,” said Walker.
Due to COVID-19, Walker said, many kids now struggle with anxiety, and he hopes programs like JROTC help others to let go of their shyness.
“I feel like this really helps our kids come out of that shell to get out there in the community and meet people and see that there are good people out there, and they need to get out there and experience it,” said Walker.
