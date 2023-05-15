Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Cherokee. In northeast Oklahoma, Delaware, Mayes, Ottawa and Wagoner. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 240 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Estimates of up to 1 inch and locally higher of rain have already fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches and locally higher are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Wagoner... Jay... Grove... Chouteau... Locust Grove... Salina... Fairland... Quapaw... Langley... Okay... Hulbert... Bernice... Spavinaw... Wyandotte... Disney... Oaks... Tullahassee... Picher... Hoot Owl... Spavinaw State Park... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&