A group of Tahlequah High School students have almost reached the halfway point of updating around 3,200 Chromebooks at all the TPS sites.
Robert Batson, the technology director for Tahlequah Public Schools, said the school usually hires several high school students each year to help work on the district’s Chromebooks and iPads throughout the summer.
Batson said he oversees the process while the students not only clean the devices but repair, reapply asset management barcodes, and update them for the upcoming school year.
The district first started the program after the 2020-’21 school year, when Batson found it was overwhelming for him and Curtis McCullough to update all of the devices by themselves. The group has five students working through the summer, with some who will continue working a few hours during the next school term to help out with tech repairs.
“The reason why we pick [high school] kids is so they can learn how to do it. It’s something simple we can have them do, and we can teach them during the same process,” said Batson.
Batson said the group works with iPads and Chromebooks from all Tahlequah Public School sites, with the high school and middle school devices taking the longest, since they have to fumigate the machines.
Other than the job’s becoming redundant, dealing with potential bed bugs and other insects when cleaning the machines is one of the most difficult parts for the students.
To keep the job from being too repetitive, Batson said, he will often try to get the students involved in other technology-based projects around the district.
During the summer, the group does not repair all the Chromebooks and iPads; instead, students replace the devices and fix them when the school year begins.
“We don’t have a lot of extra time to try and repair Chromebooks, so we will, generally – if we run into one that is not working, we set it to the side and pull it out, and we purchase Chromebooks during the summer to fill in the gaps,” said Batson.
One of the main purposes of the group is to ensure every device works properly on the first day of school.
“When a student uses them, they are putting their fingerprint on them,” said Batson. “They are logging into their stuff and there is data on them, and we want to make sure everything is like a brand-new feeling when a new student takes on that Chromebook or iPad.”
While making sure the devices are geared up and ready to go when the first student walks through the doors of a TPS site is important, Batson said giving students a chance to work with technology will also help them in the future.
He said most of the students who work with him are eager to learn about technology, so many of the conversations they have are about related issues.
“Almost everyone that’s working for me has technology aspirations, so this is a really good starting point for them,” said Batson.
“I think all of them, except for maybe a few of them, really want to get into technology. So I want them to get their feet wet in it just to have a good starting point of, ‘Hey, is this something [really] I want to do?’”
