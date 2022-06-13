COMMUNITY SPIRIT: TMS play strips Native stereotypes from 'Peter Pan'

Over the weekend on June 11-12, students from Tahlequah Middle School and area elementary schools put on performances of “Peter Pan,” organized and directed by Tahlequah Middle School teacher Amy Wright as part of a theater-themed summer camp.
After having consulted with area leaders, organizers decided to make adjustments to the play to cut back on racist imagery, which included giving the character Tiger Lily a makeover.
“We knew this was going to be an issue with what is happening in the world today,” said Wright.
Tiger Lily is a character that appeared in J.M. Barrie’s original 1904 play “Peter Pan,” and she has stood within the threshold of controversy for many years. Traditionally, her family are members of a fictional Native American tribe that live in Neverland. Her characterization plays upon racist stereotypes that are not limited to Indian princesses, “Indian-style” sitting, and warring Indian and "dead Indian" tropes as described in Thomas King’s book “The Inconvenient Indian.”
Tahlequah Public Schools has transformed her from an Indian princess to a valley girl as typified by California beach culture. The character, which previously surrounded herself with Indian maidens, is now accompanied by other valley girls.
“It made sense. We have Lost Boys, and what are Lost Boys afraid of? Girls,” said Wright. “We are making them sassy pants girls.”
The reason why Wright instigated the change is because she does not believe the original character does justice to the culture of any Indigenous people. Amid the preponderance of Native American peoples in Cherokee County, it made sense to adjust Tiger Lily’s character.
“We aren’t going to go there. We don’t ever want to be disrespectful, or feel like we are disregarding religion, race, creed, or culture,” said Wright.
She also changed some of the lyrics from the musical. In one song, the pirates sing about massacring Indians.
“We changed those words,” said Wright. “We are now using ‘terrify.’ That is better than ‘massacre.’”
“Massacring Indians” became an antiquated trope, based on historical events between Indigenous peoples and the U.S. government and other settler entities. By changing verbiage to eliminate massacring, Wright hopes to be respectful of likely intergenerational trauma.
“We have taken some of that wording out. We changed the lyrics, but we didn’t change the musicality of the songs. One of the biggest songs is called ‘Ugg-a-Wugg,’ Now it’s ‘Bugg-a-Wugg,’ which is a nonsense word. We changed potentially harmful words just to be nonsensical words to make sure we are not being culturally disrespectful,” said Wright.
The original lyric “ugg” plays on the stereotype that Indigenous languages are not sophisticated. By introducing “bugg,” a nonsense word, she is able to maintain the integrity of the song while circumventing a potentially hurtful musical performance.
To prepare for the performance, the class watched a theatrical production of “Peter Pan,” which included racist imagery. Wright said it gave the students a chance to talk about stereotypes.
“We talked about it. I asked, what is the cultural significance? How are performances like this disruptive? How can we change that?” she said. “You have to make it applicable to them.”
Parents and community members will still have a chance to catch a performance of “Peter Pan.” A second session of camp will take place from June 14-24, with performances on June 23-24, and will take place at the Performing Arts Center at Tahlequah High School.
“It is a hot-button issue now, and it will continue to be, because it isn’t OK to make people feel insignificant,” said Wright.
