Even through the pandemic and major event cancellations, Tahlequah Main Street Association has found ways to bring the community together.
This past Second Saturday ended with the final Movies in the Park of the season.
"As is with most events over the past six months, Second Saturday and Movies in the Park looked a little different this summer. We wanted to ensure the safety of our community while still offering fun, family-friendly events in downtown Tahlequah," said Jamie Hale, TMSA director. "As a Main Street organization, our mission is to support our downtown businesses while promoting the opportunity to live, work, and play in Tahlequah."
With a theme of "Downtown Tahlequah Is On Fire," TMSA held a bingo game with businesses Saturday, and participants had the chance to win 50 Main Street Bucks.
"Second Saturday is meant to bring the community downtown for a fun-filled day of shopping, dining, and family-friendly activities," said Hale. "Second Saturday activities consisted of sidewalk sales, a 918 Rock Hunt, a Mural Madness challenge, and a bingo game. The 918 Rock Hunt was our biggest hit. We had a huge turn out of local artists who painted rocks for the event and many participants the day of."
After dark, "Playing With Fire" was shown in Norris Park, and kids in attendance could receive a Tahlequah Fire Department bracelet or plastic hat.
"We saw smaller crowds at Movies in the Park this year, which in turn allowed us to maintain safe distances between families," said Hale. "Although we were unable to offer some of the activities we had planned this summer, we were able to bring the community together in downtown Tahlequah and highlight some of the many things that make it so beautiful."
TMSA board member Kristy Eubanks said that while more people showed up for "The Little Mermaid," Saturday's movie had a nice turnout.
"We love coming out to family friendly, safe events hosted by TMSA," said Eubanks, who attended with her husband and daughters, as well as helped set up the event.
Jami Murphy, TMSA board member, said it was a wonderful night for a movie outdoors.
"We're sad it's our last one for the year, but we're excited to end our Movies in the Park season on a high note - great weather and great attendance," said Murphy. "We're looking forward to our other upcoming events."
Ladies Night Out is scheduled for Nov. 19, and the Cookie Stroll on Main will be held on Dec. 5.
"We will also be holding a small ceremony to reveal the military and veteran banners in November," said Hale. "With COVID still on the rise, TMSA continues to work with the city of Tahlequah and other organizations to determine the safest way to provide our community with events that bring life to downtown Tahlequah."
Those who submitted plans for The Big Idea microgrant should be hearing this week if they were accepted to be finalists. Those selected will create videos, which will then be voted on in October to determine a final winner.
The 2019 Big Idea winner was "Interactive Murals" by Amanda Lamberson, and the 2018 winner was Workman's Department Store's "Facade Revitalization."
Check it out
For more information about Tahlequah Main Street Association, its events, and how to get involved, visit www.tahlequahmainstreet.com or call 918-931-1699.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.