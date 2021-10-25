COMMUNITY SPIRIT: TMSA president uses talents to beautify downtown

Rian Crager, owner of A Bloom Flowers & Gifts in downtown Tahlequah, has also served as the president of the Tahlequah Main Street Association Board.
As the TMSA board president, Crager has worked to maintain the image of downtown Tahlequah in order to attract business and make Tahlequah more beautiful.
Her family owned a flower shop when she was young, so she grew up understanding the business. However, her interests drew her to math, initially. She wanted to become a teacher in high school. She graduated from Keys High School in 2011, and from NSU in 2015.
While in college, Crager decided to major in business with an emphasis in marketing, and afterward, an opportunity presented itself to purchase A Bloom, so she jumped on it. For her, the experience has been satisfying because she loves to serve her community, both as a business owner and a community leader.
As a young business owner, she has faced her own challenges, which have provided her with opportunities to grow. She had only served as a member of the board before she became president of TMSA.
“[My age] was definitely something that was pointed out a lot,” she said.
Fellow business owners have been supportive of her, and have imparted their own wisdom. She has found that local business owners are encouraging.
“I tried to learn from them as much as I could and soak in that wisdom and I looked at it in that perspective – seeing older merchants who have been doing this longer as a source of advice and knowledge,” said Crager.
She has used her quantitative skills that she has acquired through her schooling to help her business to grow. When businesses do well, so does Tahlequah Main Street.
“I would say that I’m very skilled with numbers, and I do have a business degree from NSU, so I really like having an analytical approach to creative problems. It’s a hybrid of left-brain/right-brain,” she said.
The Tahlequah Main Street Association works hard to bring together the local community. On Saturday, they hosted a cleanup event in collaboration with the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, which preceded a Halloween event. These kinds of activities add connectivity to the community and also promote local businesses and organizations.
“Right now, this is my career choice. I see doing this for the long term. I plan to be in Downtown Tahlequah for a long time coming,” she said.
