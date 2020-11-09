About six years ago, Rhonda Pruitt went looking for a nonprofit to support. Her husband, Chris, is a Marine, and she decided she wanted to support Toys for Tots, the U.S. Marine Corps’ community action program, by housing a donation box at Chris Pruitt Auto Sales.
Because there wasn't a Toys for Tots coordinator in Cherokee County, Pruitt signed up for the task.
“I went for training in Virginia. Now we have added Adair County,” she said. “Their big thing is where we collect the toys is where the toys are distributed.”
Pruit believes in the Toys for Tots program, which was established in 1947.
“They have the highest amount of return on the money donated. For every dollar, 97 percent goes back to buying toys for the kids,” said Pruitt.
The first year, the Cherokee County community served 600 children through Toys for Tots. Some years, it has served almost 900.
“It’s the entire community coming together,” said Pruitt. “It’s a great big endeavor.”
Pruitt has enlisted the help of the car dealership’s staff to collect donations, sort them, and set up for pickup.
“It touches a lot of lives. We sacrifice a lot of our family time to do this,” said Pruitt, who is a school nurse and mother of five boys, ages 10-20.
Volunteers from the Tahlequah High School S-Club and National Honor Society have also assisted.
“A couple of weeks before Christmas, we have parents come and shop for the toys. We lay them all out and let them pick,” she said. “It’s first-come, first served.”
Guardians do have to apply for the program, and they can do so at www.toysfortots.org.
“There's nothing better than to see a parent who is struggling get help. There are a lot of crying parents. They are so thankful we were able to give them anything,” said Pruitt.
The goal is to try to give each child a book, a stocking stuffer, and two toys.
Pruitt is allowed to shop for toys using monetary donations and grants, but she’s limited on what she can get – especially for the older kids and teens. They may want jewelry, curling irons, razors, or clothing, which are not considered toys. Those types of donations are accepted from the public, though.
Those who have applied for other local Angel Trees are asked not to submit a Toys for Tots, as Pruitt wants to share the wealth. She does have the ability to cross-reference with the other Angel Tree organizations.
Even after the main distribution days, Pruitt may have toys left over. To save storage costs, she has assisted families at the Help In Crisis Women’s Shelter and given items to social workers who have families in need.
Donations for Toys for Tots can be dropped off at Chris Pruitt Auto Sales, any BancFirst location, and Jennifer Yerton Farmers Insurance on Mahaney Drive. Pruitt also encourages businesses to collect toys during holiday parties. She will supply boxes, banners and more to those who request them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.