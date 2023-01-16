COMMUNITY SPIRIT: TPL gives adults relaxation time through coloring

The Tahlequah Public Library has continued to host an adult coloring class to offer a tranquil environment since its revamp in August 2022.
The class offers a monthly space for adults to color for at least an hour, in an area filled with calming music and beverages, such as hot tea or hot chocolate.
Pam Davis, a TPL library assistant, said that the group offers a place for participants to just relax.
"One of the gentlemen told me he has a lot going on right now, and that this gives him a time to just relax, that it's not something complicated to learn, or do, or have a heavy thought process," said Davis.
The class, "Color Me Stress-Free," has just completed its sixth session since it reconvened in 2022.
Davis is the one who started the group, which was established several years ago but ended when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
She said the group has made a significant comeback and normally has an average attendance between 10 and 16 people.
"I think there's a couple of things going on," said Davis. "One, I think people are eager to come back, and a lot of the people who do come at this time of the day are out of the working life, and they're sitting at home, desiring something to do and commune with other people. You could always color at home, but it's fun to come and commune with other people."
Davis said to add some nuance to the class, she changes the music, beverages, and coloring sheets to fit certain themes, such as winter or Halloween.
"We always have books for them for them to pick through, but I will print off some," said Davis.
"They have a lot of free coloring pages online and books are quite expensive, so for the holidays, or whatever is appropriate, at that time, I go online and print some sheets."
The group already had some books from its pre-COVID-19 class, and has purchased new books to not only meet demand, but to keep the selection fresh.
The library will accept donations for coloring books if anyone does choose to drop them off.
Check it out
The Tahlequah Public Library will be hosting its next Color Me Stress-Free class Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.
