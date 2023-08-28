A Tahlequah School Board of Education meeting on Aug. 22 culminated in approval to establish a fund to help students pay their lunch bills.
The Jim Wilson: All About the Kids Account is a new fund that will aid all students at Tahlequah Public Schools.
TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones said the community has been having a conversation for several years about how students would receive a cheese sandwich for lunch if their bill was not paid. The district no longer serves cheese sandwiches to students with unpaid bills, as many felt the kids were being called out.
“The community really wanted to help pay those bills for those kids, so that didn’t happen; hence, this account was born because people really rallied around children and said, ‘Hey, we’ll figure out how to pay for their lunch if their family can’t or won’t,” Jones said.
The intention of the account is not to encourage families to not pay their meal bills, but to offer a helping hand to those who are struggling, whether from the loss of a job or a family member.
“They could have a great income, but have had something really bad happen in their family and they can’t pay or they haven’t paid, because there’s been a huge illness or tragedy in their family,” Jones said. “We wouldn’t ever want that to get in the way of a child having an appropriate lunch.”
DeAnn Mashburn, TPS assistant superintendent, said the account was named after the late Jim Wilson, a former TPS board member and Oklahoma senator, for his heart and passion for TPS students, especially when it came to the Child Nutrition Program.
“One of the things he was always concerned about, or asked about or wanted to hear about in each meeting, was our child nutrition program,” Mashburn said. “He wanted our students to be fed. He wanted to make sure they did not have an alternative lunch.”
In the past, when people would donate to cover school meal costs, Jones said they were put in their Tigers ROAR account and set aside to pay the bills.
Family and Community Engagement Director Nikki Molloy said she finds high school-aged students among the harder demographics to get the free and reduced-price meal forms back.
“[They’re] also the kiddos who are least likely to let you know there’s a bad situation, so when we look at the high school list, and if there’s a big amount, we start digging and seeing what’s going on, what’s the underlying cause,” Molloy said.
If a student starts to rack up a charge limit, Jones said the district will send out automated calls or texts to guardians when it reaches $5.
“I think there’s a perception some kids have hundreds of dollars of a balance, but that is usually not true,” Jones said. “What people don’t understand is, if you have a $5-$10 negative balance at the end of the year, and there are 2,000 kids who have that, it becomes a very large bill for the district.”
You can help
To donate to the Jim Wilson: All About the Kids Account, a check must be made out to Tahlequah Public Schools with the memo detailing the name of the fund. Donations can be dropped off at the TPS Board of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.