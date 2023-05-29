While some school affiliates are enjoying the ease summer has brought them, others have already started their busy schedules that will last until classes resume.
Sabrina Garner, directer of Tahlequah Public Schools Department of Finance, said the group pays the bills and collects the revenue for the district. Garner said working with the school’s finances can be stressful at times, especially during the most active time of the year.
“Our busiest time is usually right now, at the very end of school, because our fiscal year closes on June 30 and it opens July 1. So our summer is really our busiest time because we close out one fiscal year, we reopen the next fiscal year, and get ready for the next school year. We’re super-busy from May to November,” said Garner.
This year, the budget for TPS was $44 million, which the finance department had to ensure was well-balanced and there was no overspending to ensure all the district’s sites could get what they needed in a timely manner.
Besides just paying bills and collecting money, Garner said a department of finance helps maintain a “checks and balance” system by not having just one individual over the money.
The TPS Department of Finance has three employees dedicating their time and energy to ensure all students and teachers get what they need to succeed, while also staying within the budget. Garner said what continues to push her group is not just the community impact it can have, but their own children and every student.
“In the end that’s our goal, to make sure our kids get what they need in a timely manner, and that they don’t go without anything,” said Garner. “That even goes on in the finance side. It happens in the classroom, too, but we want to make sure if the teachers are needing something specific for their classrooms, we try to get that.”
The trio doesn’t just deal with numbers every day. Garner said a large part of their job is being able to communicate with various people, including the public, school administration, office managers, etc.
Garner said one of her favorite things about being in the finance department is getting to work with teachers and knowing she is on the back side, helping students succeed.
“My son goes to school here. He doesn’t really have a clue about what goes on here, but he’s like, ‘If our school needs something, my mom’s going to make sure we have it,’” said Garner. “It’s like I can still help them succeed, but from a distance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.