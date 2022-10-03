COMMUNITY SPIRIT: TPS grounds, maintenance crew donates time, food

The Tahlequah Public Schools grounds and maintenance crew gives back to the community through food donations and work throughout the year.
Brad Jones, TPS director of operations, said the school’s maintenance and grounds crew makes sandwiches and donates other food supplies to the Tahlequah Day Center monthly. Jones said the crew has been participating in this for the past year, which originally started as a family project.
“We were doing [the project] with my daughters and then I kind of said, ‘This will be a great opportunity for our maintenance and grounds to be involved,’” said Jones. “So, I talked to them and they were all excited and happy to do something that would be positive for the community.”
The four-person crew normally make eight loaves worth of sandwiches, half with peanut butter and jelly and half with bologna and cheese. The group typically also donates several cases of water, bags of chips, and different fruits, such as apples and oranges.
Jones believes partaking in the monthly food-based project is helpful and does good for the community, as several people in the area may be having a rough time or are less fortunate than others.
“It feels good to be able to make an impact for someone,” said Jones. “You may not know who you are reaching at that moment in time, but it’s all about just hopefully removing an obstacle for somebody for that moment in time, so they can get to wherever they need to be or whatever they're doing.”
When the group is not donating to the day center, they work as a team on the upkeep of the outside of TPS. The grounds and maintenance crew has what Jones says is one of the most important jobs in the district, as they are in charge of the building's presentation.
Jones believes the group embodies the community’s spirit by representing what Tahlequah is all about – people helping each other. And they not only those out in the community, but each other in their day-to-day jobs.
“We may have the licensed HVAC guy helping grounds by mowing,” said Jones. “I’ll go out and help them mow. It doesn’t matter what we are doing on a day-to-day basis. We’re trying to do what’s best for everyone and I feel like Tahlequah – ever since I’ve been here – has been that way.”
