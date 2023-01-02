The freezing weather on Dec. 24-27 posed a threat to some Tahlequah Public School buildings, but was brought under control with help from the school’s maintenance department.
“We all came in with positive attitudes and were ready to get the job done. We all know it’s just kind of part of the job,” said Brad Jones, the director of operations at TPS.
Jones said buildings impacted by leaking water included the 300 wing at Heritage Elementary, the Tahlequah High School Home Economics Room, part of the THS 200 wing, and the coaches building at THS.
“We spent about five hours up here on Christmas Eve,” said Jones. “On [Dec. 26] there was about three hours spent at the coaches building and at Heritage it was about three to four hours.”
Jones said even though proper measures were taken to try to prevent the issue from taking place, flooding still occurred.
“It wasn’t even really a pipe that would burst,” said Jones. “It was the end of the pipe fitting [that popped off] due to ice, so the repairs were really easy.”
Jones said eight to 10 members of the maintenance crew were able to get everything fixed and cleaned, except for some of Heritage, where restoration company had to be called to deal with damage to sheetrock and insulation.
Members of the maintenance crew that lent a helping hand came from several of the surrounding areas, Jones said, including Keys, Cookson, and Stilwell. He said the group was ready to help with the problem as soon as he called with the news, which he attributed to the school and group’s culture.
“We try to take care of the schools the best we can, and [the maintenance department] takes pride in what they do,” said Jones. “They understand that sometimes it’s going to be kind of a pain. That we have to come up here, but they’ll come up here with a positive attitude and ready to do it.”
By having the maintenance crew help with the issue the buildings faced, Jones said it does help on the monetary side of things.
“By doing this we can help keep costs down for the school, and I think it’s important for the community to understand that we are doing everything we can and being good stewards of our money by trying to do everything we can in-house first and then, like Heritage, once it gets a little bit past our scope we just try to call in other people,” said Jones.
With the help of the schools administration and maintenance crew, Jones said the school buildings should all be good to return to normal use when students return from Winter Break on Jan. 9.
