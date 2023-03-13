COMMUNITY SPIRIT: TPS SROs create safe spaces for students, staff

School resource officers at Tahlequah Public Schools have worked to create a safe environment for students, even before they had an officer at each site.
Marcus Sams, a school resource officer at Central Academy and director of operations for Tahlequah Behavior Modification Placement, said an SRO is a fully certified police officer whose primary duty is their assigned school site. SROs maintain the same CLEET hours as regular officers and often attend conferences and training geared toward schools to help better protect their districts.
"The SRO is different from being just a street cop because you form relationships with the students," said Sams. "You establish a rapport with them. They see you there every day. They know you are there to help and to protect, whereas a normal street officer would possibly be in and out or just on an on-call basis. They would only see them every once and a while when there was something wrong. An SRO is there every day, whether there's something good going on [or] something bad going on. No matter what the same person is there every day."
Many school districts have one school resource officer responsible for the entire school, while Sams said Tahlequah is lucky to have an officer at each of its sites.
"I think it's very advantageous because if something does happen or were to happen, you're not waiting for somebody," said Sams. "The first person who is going to deal with a threat or anything of that nature is already on the site."
Having an officer at every school site has evolved over the years, Sams said, as Tahlequah Public Schools first started with only four SROs. That number eventually grew as budgets allowed.
Sams said having an everyday presence of an officer at a school helps in a multitude of ways, including by being a visual deterrent for a potential problem. It also helps make response times faster when incidents occur.
Having a presence for upper and lower grades has similar advantages for both levels. Sams said a police officer being in the presence of students from when they start pre-kindergarten, all the way to high school, helps show how an officer is not always chasing or arresting someone or that he or she is only there when something wrong takes place.
"Having them there from the time they are on pre-K all the way up through their schooling; it's just another advantage that these kids see - that there's somebody there and that those officers care about them," said Sams. "They see that they're there to help them and protect them."
While one of the most difficult aspects of the job is seeing a student struggle with home life, Sams said knowing they protect kids every day can also be tough.
"I think the biggest part of it is seeing these kids that struggle and then the other half of that is, we work with kids," said Sams. "If we ever have a catastrophic event of some sort, we all know in our minds there is going to be kids involved and some people aren't wired to take that kind of stuff."
Sams said he believes it is an asset to the community in terms of creating peace of mind for parental guardians. It's also important that an officer to be able to intervene in an emergency without taking away from other police resources, such as taking patrol officers out of a detective position to send to the school.
"One of the top things of benefiting the community is that they know when they drop their children off at a school site every day that there is somebody there who's prepared to do the best they can and defend their children in the event of an emergency," said Sams.
