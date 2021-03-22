The Cherokee County Health Services Council’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program is offering two free training sessions, according to Activities Coordinator Marcus Buchanan.
“Both of these trainings are perfect for every profession and demographic. There are sections in each discussing information for the general public, law enforcement, first responders, health care workers – really, anyone and everyone could benefit,” said Buchanan. “Both are free and certification is available upon completion.”
CCHSC was awarded the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program grant through the Health Resources and Services Administration in 2020, and funding was used to purchase trainings from Overdose Life, a nonprofit in Indiana.
“Currently the trainings are only offered via Zoom; however, I hope we can start offering them in person. I leave the scheduling up to the participants’ convenience. If an individual wants the training, we can set up a one-on-one training; if an entire office, business or program wants to attend, we can set up a group training,” said Buchanan.
The Reducing the Shame and Stigma of Substance Use Disorder training takes about 30-45 minutes. Buchanan said the purpose is to help participants understand stigma and its effect on substance use disorder – the disease of addiction – and how stigma inhibits people from achieving long-term wellness and recovery.
“The opioid crisis does not discriminate. Literally anyone at any time could be interacting with a person with a substance misuse disorder, so by understanding how and what stigma does to an individual and how if you could change a few aspects of your language and opinions of addiction, you literally could save a life. Stigma slows or stops individuals from seeking treatment,” said Buchanan.
He said the stigma training will help the community understand not only how an addiction forms, but how stigma forms toward individuals with addiction.
“Most people do not understand drug addiction, so we tend to fear what we don't understand; in return, a stigma forms. With education there is little to no stigma toward diabetes, cancer, or even HIV these days, but in the not-so-distant past, these medical conditions had stigma attached to them. Through education came more understanding, acceptance that these were not a moral failing, but just a medical condition,” said Buchanan. “The same can be said about addiction. No one chooses to be a heroin addict, just like no one chooses to have diabetes. But like diabetes, addiction does have treatment options. Addiction is not a death sentence.”
Attendees will learn about the impact of shame and stigma on the individual and family and caregivers; the consequences of experiencing stigma and shame; and the impact on recovery, setbacks, and other social and health factors. After the training is over, there is an opportunity for those who want to discuss what they have learned or to share personal experiences.
“Bringing the training Reducing the Shame and Stigma of Substance Use Disorder to Cherokee County is a giant step in creating a recovery-rich community, where seeking help is not an underground environment, or looked down upon but instead is encouraged, accepted and celebrated,” said Buchanan.
The other training CCHSC is offering is naloxone administration, and it takes about 20 minutes, which Buchanan said is good for a lunch hour session.
The training objectives include participants' gaining the ability to recognize signs of an opioid overdose; acquiring knowledge of how to administer the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone; and understanding the role of harm reduction in the overall opioid public health crisis solutions and strategy. Videos will help participants learn what to do when encountering an individual who may be overdosing.
“CCHSC will soon be able to give participants a kit of naloxone upon completion, for their home or office,” said Buchanan.
Buchanan wants these trainings open to anyone and everyone, as he has a personal connection to the subject matter.
“Being in active addiction for nearly 10 years, I lost a few friends to overdoses, and being in recovery for nearly five years, I still feel stigmatized throughout our rural communities. But through the stigma training, I learned why, and also learned how, I could help – not just others understand stigma, but how and why I self-stigmatize, so the recovery community would also benefit from this training, as well,” he said. “These trainings truly are beneficial to everyone.”
Get involved
To schedule either training, contact Marcus Buchanan at 918-864-4665 or marcus.buchanan.cchsc@gmail.com.
