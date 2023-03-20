COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Trash Coalition sets out to clean up community

Cherokee County Trash Coalition has continuously picked up garbage to keep the area beautiful and be proactive in helping stop cultural littering.
Aubrey Rodden, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce tourism administrative assistant, said the coalition is made up of volunteers, including Cherokee County citizens and local business owners. The Explore Cherokee County committee has 17 members who represent all aspects of life in the county.
Rodden said the organization was created when the Cherokee County Lodging Tax was passed in 2021, and is driven by District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall.
“Commissioner Hall has a love for the land and is always progressively thinking of ways to make trash removal a sustainable endeavor,” said Rodden. “It is funded by Cherokee County's 4% lodging tax; 25% of this 4% is delegated to beautification efforts.”
Rodden said the organization is valuable to Tahlequah and the rest of Cherokee County by being a clearinghouse for spreading awareness about littering, but it can organize cleanups, too.
“Litter decreases property value, kills wildlife, lowers community pride, and deteriorates our land's scenic quality,” said Rodden. “As we combat litter, we are expecting these issues to improve.”
Among the ways the coalition has already helped the community are by creating a program that provides free recycling bins to local businesses, free trash bags to lake and river outfitters, and several future projects, including volunteer clean-up days and adopt-a-road or adopt-a-waterway programs.
Rodden said those with the organization are creating a map of areas that need attention, with varying levels of severity.
“County Commissioner Clif Hall is an expert on locating severe dumping areas,” said Rodden. “With his intense focus on area cleanups, Clif has partnered with Lake Region to find ways of ‘showcasing’ individuals who are habitually dumping trash, and will be moving forward to fine those individuals accordingly.”
The most difficult part of cleaning up the county, said Rodden, is trying to keep it that way.
“Although we are a new entity, we have already met so many people who care about this issue,” said Rodden. “They themselves clean the streets they live on, only to find it littered with trash the next day. This is where education comes into play.”
To help educate the next generation of adults in Cherokee County, Rodden said, the organization will be starting a program in fall 2023 that will teach students about the importance of not littering.
Rodden said those wanting to get involved with the coalition should follow the Cherokee County Trash Coalition on Facebook and join the organization’s email list.
