COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Truck brings 'deep-dish cookies' to Tahlequah

Cookies rolled into Tahlequah on wheels on Friday morning, and in the afternoon, they rolled right back out.
Crumble & Cream is a new cookie business based out of Wichita, Kansas, that sends cookie trailers throughout the Midwest.
"We're a completely mobile business," said Crumble & Cream owner Rachel Marlow. "We just started at the end of May, so we are a relatively new small business. We don't have a storefront, so we try to focus on different small towns where we travel to and sell our deep-dish cookies."
The confections, which are thicker than typical cookies, are sold in what look like small aluminum pie tins, which offer the cookies support as they bake.
"We are only one of a few bakeries in the country that has a deep-dish cookie. It's akin to a deep-dish pizza, so it is a nice, thick cookie with a gooey center. We have a variety of different cookies each week," said Marlow.
On any given day, Crumble & Cream can sell up to 10 different flavors. Included on Friday were snickerdoodle cinnamon roll, dirt in worms, maple glaze, French toast, homemade apple butter, and chocolate chip cookie.
"Our most popular is our snickerdoodle cinnamon roll," said Marlow. "Everything is made fresh from scratch."
Crumble & Cream likes to establish a presence in the communities it serves. Marlow has donated cookies to different charities throughout the country, and would like to be more involved in Tahlequah.
"We obviously have to advertise where we are going to be. We hope advertising with businesses will help bring in customers as well," said Marlow.
Crumble & Cream has set up shop in locations throughout Kansas, and now it is going through Oklahoma. On Thursday, it set up in Muskogee, and on Friday, it was in front of the AutoZone on Muskogee Avenue.
"This is our first time in Tahlequah. It's been going really well. We've had a really warm welcome," said Marlow. "We definitely plan to come back.
Check it out
To learn more and find out when Crumble & Cream will be back in Tahlequah, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=crumble%20%26%20cream.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.