The Keetoowah language went into decline more than 100 years ago with the boarding school era, and now, officials are working to revive it.
Ernestine Berry, United Keetoowah Band John Hair Cultural Center & Museum executive director and project director, said the decline continues today for a number of reasons.
"The greatest [is] the sheer dominance of English throughout all aspects of society," said Berry. "Some Keetoowahs ask, 'If the children learn the language, where are they going to use it?' That is a fair question. The answer to that question perhaps lies in the community, the family, and the home."
The Cultural Center & Museum, Boudinot Research Library, was recently awarded an Institute for Museum and Library Services grant to initiate a pilot program for revitalization of the language. The grant is for $144,000, which Berry said is a small amount, but enough to get the pilot program started. She hopes this will lead to a larger grant.
"The two-year pilot will emphasize the importance of Keetoowah language use in the community, family, and home. The language coaches or teachers, who are fluent speakers of the Keetoowah language, will work with language learners who are family, friends, and acquaintances living in their communities - people with whom they interact regularly," said Berry.
The teachers or coaches will be guided by Summer Institute of Language linguists, Pam and Steve Echerd of Dallas, Texas. SIL is an 80-year-old, nonprofit organization that works with indigenous languages throughout the world. The couple were in Tahlequah Oct. 14-16 to conduct a workshop with teachers. Eight have been selected to initially teach around 24 people.
The SIL Growing Participation Approach, created for quickly learning a language, will be adapted for the Keetoowah language throughout this pilot project. Speaking is the primary goal. According to Berry, the GPA follows the natural sequence of language learning: listening to the sounds, associating words with objects, and then speaking.
The objects, called "manipulatives," are things such as dolls or toys, which will help the learners to better associate the English and Keetoowah words.
"This is an important historic opportunity for Keetoowah tribal members," Chief Joe Bunch said. "We are losing our Keetoowah speakers at an alarming rate. Unless we make the most of this opportunity, I fear our language will become only a documented language stored in the archives somewhere, or used only at cultural events."
A 2018 Keetoowah language survey found that of the 474 enrolled members who responded, 111 were fluent speakers; 58 read the language, with 47 older than 60 years; and 19 spoke, read, and wrote the language. UKB has 14,000 enrolled members throughout Northeastern Oklahoma.
"It might appear there are a good number of speakers; however, the speakers are among the older members. Ages of respondents range from 16 to 90," said Berry. "The children are not learning the language; consequently, when the grandparents' generation is gone, the language will diminish dramatically."
The GPA learning approach is different from the regular classroom setting and is based on proven methods of teaching language all over the world, according to Berry.
"We are encouraged that our partnership with SIL and IMLS will prove productive in helping Keetoowahs learn to speak their language. We welcome this opportunity." said Bunch.
Currently, coordinators and coaches are meeting via Zoom and share lesson plans and information through a Google Drive. Berry hopes that once the pandemic passes, they can have in-person meetings with coaches and their students attending.
