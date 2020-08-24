This will be the fifth year for the Looking for a Cure Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show, and it reflects the commitment one family has for beating cancer.
Darrell Carey started organizing the show to raise money for cancer research.
“When you get into the money, you don’t know where it goes. We know where the money goes with St. Jude’s. If they find a cure, they’ll let the rest of the world know,” said Carey. “I like St. Jude’s because they help people and don’t charge people.”
This year’s event is set for Saturday, Aug. 28, in the Hulbert High School gym parking lot.
Cancer has personally impacted Carey’s life.
“My sister died and she had leukemia. My brother passed; he had cancer and that’s what got me started,” said Carey.
He also credits his uncle. Carey got into showing due to a promise he made his uncle, Lincoln Adair. After Carey bought a 1986 Ford Lariat about seven years ago, his uncle encouraged him to enter shows. Carey finally gave in and said he would. His uncle passed away from cancer and Carey entered into the next local show.
“He’s one reason I started the event,” Carey said. “Once I got into showing it [the truck] and meeting the people, I understand why he liked to go to them [car shows].”
But Carey does research what the car shows benefit before deciding to support them.
“A lot of them are like me – it depends on what they’re raising money for,” he said. “A lot of us show up at the same shows. We go to fire department shows because we need a fire department.”
The Looking for a Cure fundraiser used to be held in Hulbert City Park, but once it was renovated, Carey began having it at the high school. Hulbert city officials help pick some of the winners, such as Police Chief's Choice and School Board Choice awards.
“The chief of police, Casey Rowe, is all about having it,” said Carey. “I did have the Mayor’s Choice. Since it’s being held at the high school, I changed it to School Board Choice.”
Trophies will be awarded for first- and second-place winners. Judging will be in the following classes with subclasses by years: Original Car, Original Truck, Modified Car, Modified Truck, Motorcycle and Rat Rod. Also available are awards for Best of Show, People's Choice, School Board's Choice, and Police Chief Choice.
A “rat rod” vehicle, according to Carey, is one someone’s imagination built.
“It’s a weird idea on wheels,” he said. “There’s not too many around here.”
Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and it costs $20. The first 50 entries get a dash plaque.
“I get there at 7, and there’s usually one or two of them sitting there, depending on where they’re driving from,” said Carey. “By 10, I usually have quite a few here. We usually get the judging done by 2 p.m.”
Cherokee Cruisin' Classic Car Club has helped Carey organize in the past. Jonathan Edwards, with 5Cs, does the announcements and plays recorded music.
"John’s granddaughter passed away, so the second year, we donated all of the money raised to St. Jude’s in memory of Jasmine Edwards,” said Carey.
Funds are raised through the show’s entry fees, a silent auction, food sales, the 50-50 pot, and other activities. One of the foods available will be Indian tacos made by Carey’s wife and daughter.
“People donate items I can auction off. This year, I have T-shirts for sale,” said Carey. “Every year, I’m adding more to send money to St. Jude’s.”
Past winners of the 50-50 pot have been generous and given their winnings back to the cause.
“There’s a lot of good people down here,” said Carey who was raised in Hulbert and Lost City. “A lot of Hulbert people come down. It gives them something to do. A lot of old guys like coming to check out the cars.”
The biggest challenges for Carey include going around and getting donations, and making sure everything is set up in time.
“After it’s over, it’s worth it,” he said.
The event usually raises at least $1,000, but has reached almost $2,000 before.
“Last year wasn’t that good because of the storm,” said Carey.
The average number of entries for the past four years has been 50-60 vehicles. Carey is hoping that since some car shows have been canceled due to the pandemic, this event will get more entries. He saw that more than usual entered in the show in Fort Gibson this past weekend.
While he hasn’t canceled due to inclement weather in the past, Carey worries about the school gym being available that day.
“If the school is under quarantine, we won’t be able to use the building for bathrooms. People will have to go into town,” he said. “When it’s time to give out trophies, we move to inside the front of the gym. This gives people a chance to cool off.”
Learn more
For information about the Looking for a Cure Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show, or to donate, call Darrell Carey at 918-931-5760.
