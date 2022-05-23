COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Veterans Council to pay tribute to the fallen

First celebrated in 1868 and moved to the last Monday in May 100 years later in 1968, Memorial Day is a day when many pay tribute those who lost their lives serving in one of the Armed Forces during war.
This weekend, Cherokee County residents will have an opportunity to recognize those who paid the ultimate price by volunteering at the Tahlequah City Cemetery.
The Cherokee County Veterans Council will host “With Honor & Gratitude: We Remember,” an event that will take place on Saturday, May 28, at 11 a.m.
To prepare for the ceremony, the Cherokee County Veterans Council is looking for volunteers to place flags on 1,200 veteran graves on Thursday, May 26. Volunteers can meet at the pavilion at 5:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, May 31, at 5:30 p.m., the Cherokee County Veterans Council will require more volunteers to take down flags to make room for lawnmowers who service the cemetery.
The CCVC relies on volunteers to further its work. The event is an opportunity to serve the community by supporting the families who will be paying respect to their fallen soldiers.
On Saturday, Lt. Col. Michael Hunt, commander of the Military Order of the Purpose Heart, will conduct the ceremony, which is open to the public. Steven Morales, commander of the Cherokee Nation Color Guard, will speak.
“We roll them up and store them for a year. Last year, there were three people who helped by picking up the flags, and none of us get around very well,” said Jacki Christie, secretary of the CCVC.
She is encouraging high school students and others who need community service hours to help out and attend the service. She will provide sign forms for those to recognize service rendered.
“This is to honor our veterans who died, and recognize their families to show that they’re loved ones have not been forgotten,” said Christie.
