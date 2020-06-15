COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Virtual enrichment camp to aid special-needs kids

The Fun Fridays with Friends virtual enrichment camp is set to begin June 26 for area youth with special needs.
Sponsored and coordinated by the Tahlequah nonprofit My Friends & Me, the online camp will be led by a group from Northeastern State University occupational therapy department. Last summer was the first time for the Fun Fridays camps, and organizers did not want to risk exposing anyone to the coronavirus by having them in-person.
“Our goal is to make the community interact with people with disabilities and promote autism awareness. With COVID-19, we don’t want to encourage people – especially those who are high risk – to gather,” said Nicki Barnes Scott, My Friends & Me president. “It’s so important for kids with disabilities to get out of the house sometimes. This is the closest thing we can do to keep everybody connected and engaged.”
Registration for the Fun Fridays camp ended June 12, and while there were openings for 20 students in each age group, fewer than 10 signed up.
“We did an initial registration two weeks ago. The NSU OT students are studying the information. We asked parents very detailed questions so the students could make the most tailored, most effective experience for the children,” said Barnes Scott.
She said the NSU students are benefiting from this experience academically.
“They came up with the needs assessment. They had to ask the right questions to get the right data and make the right plan,” said Barnes Scott. “This will allow the OT students to earn pediatric fieldwork hours, and it helps us offer a quality experience for young people with disabilities this summer at home. Everyone wins.”
The camp happens for four Fridays, and Scott hopes they are able to have an in-person, social distancing, family picnic during the last week.
“That’s assuming the COVID numbers are good,” said Barnes Scott. “Last year, [in person] they learned to cast a line for fishing. We had visits by a fire truck, ambulance, and police car. They got to sit in them and push all the buttons. It was a big deal for kids in wheelchairs. They had a big, sturdy fireman just pick them up and put them in the truck.”
The camp is free to children in kindergarten through 12th grade in Cherokee County who have a disability, and use an Individualized Education Program, or 504 plan. NSU OT students are providing their time, and My Friends & Me gave $50 for each camper’s supplies. The supplies will either be delivered to the students or a drive-thru pick-up time may be set.
The younger group will meet on Zoom 9-10 a.m., and the older group, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
“I have a child in each of those camps. I’m really looking forward to seeing how they react,” said Barnes Scott. “My kids have been doing teletherapy. It’s not always easy to keep them engaged with someone online.”
Barnes Scott said last year’s camp was beneficial to the campers, and she hopes that continues, and the parents will benefit, too.
“Parents from last year will have had a different experience,” she said.
Check it out
For more information about My Friend & Me, visit www.includingyall.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.