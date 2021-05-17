COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Voluteers bagging up sandwiches for distribution

Throughout the pandemic, the Tahlequah Day Center has seen an increased demand for lunches. This prompted the organization to reach out to the community for help, and Tahlequah area residents have responded.
Mason Clemons is an operations coordinator for the Zoë Institute, and he also runs the sandwich calendar for the Day Center. He explained that many in the community are not ready to walk into the Day Center to pick up lunch, so that's why they provide bagged meals.
“We have sack lunches for people not willing to come in if they are vulnerable or immunocompromised, and we've had a lot of takers,” said Clemons.
Volunteers can sign up to provide sandwiches, which are distributed to the needy. They are expected to provide all materials for making the sandwiches. The sandwiches are to be individually bagged before they are delivered to the Day Center.
At a certain point last summer, the Day Center ceased making hot food and relied entirely on bagged meals. At the height of the pandemic, as many as 200 people would come every day for a meal. Most volunteers bring 30-40 sandwiches, but some have provided as many as 100.
“Some people have even brought in burgers,” said Clemons. “Churches and other organizations have also signed up to make sandwiches.”
On average, three slots are provided for volunteers to sign up on any given day. When Clemons needs an extra volunteer, he posts to the Tahlequah Area Coalition of the Homeless (TACH) Facebook Page, and he receives dozens of requests to fill a single time slot.
“Every time there is an open slot to volunteer, I'll get dozens of requests on the calendar of people wanting to serve,” he said.
It surprised him how much Cherokee County residents were eager to serve. Clemons is an employee of the Zoë Institute and came into the organization because he, like many in the area, enjoys helping people in need.
Get involved
The Day Center is a partnership between the Zoë institute and the Tahlequah Area Coalition of the Homeless. Learn more about how to serve at https://www.tahlequahdaycenter.com/ and follow the Tahlequah Area Coalition of Homeless Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/TahlequahAreaCoalitionfortheHomeless.
