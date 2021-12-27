COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Wrestler recognized by Help In Crisis for walking a mile in her shoes for 11 consecutive years

Brad Eubanks is "The Man They Call Fuel," a Tahlequah-area wrestler who has walked a mile in high heels every year for the last 11 years to raise awareness of domestic violence. And for his support, he was recently presented with Help In Crisis’ Judith Anderson Philanthropist of the Year award.
The Judith Anderson Philanthropist of the Year award goes to members of the community who have served Help In Crisis, as well as other civic organizations.
Awardees “embod[y] complete service, selflessness and dedication to others without expecting anything in return,” according to Laura Kuester, Help In Crisis executive director who announced Eubanks as the 2021 winner on Help In Crisis’ Facebook page.
“It completely caught me off guard. It brought tears to my eyes. She talked about this award and how the award was in Judith Anderson’s honor,” said Eubanks.
Over the last 12 years, Eubanks has used United Wrestling Entertainment to help promote causes throughout Cherokee County, including Help In Crisis. He heard about the Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event, and was inspired to recruit his fellow wrestlers to get involved.
“Every year, a group of pro wrestlers walk around in high heels, raising awareness for domestic violence. It hit me personally. It hit my heart. Ever since then, I started getting more involved and being an advocate,” he said.
He also said that domestic violence also hits men, and he encourages anyone who experiences abuse to seek help from local organizations, such as Help In Crisis and Cherokee Nation’s ONE FIRE.
“We can help make a difference and help be a safe haven for you,” he said.
Eubanks was inspired by this cause because he has witnessed the effects of domestic abuse in his childhood home, and he continues to see its effects within his circle of friends.
“The Walk a Mile is the international march of men getting together to raise awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault. I have so many friends, my mom, and other family members, who have gone through domestic violence and things of that nature. It really touched my heart. That’s when I really started getting involved with Help In Crisis,” said Eubanks.
Previously, he has also volunteered and served on the board of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country where he fundraised for their organization.
Eubanks has worked with Cherokee Nation for 17 years, previously in Career Services where he helped tribal citizens receive education and training to gain meaningful employment.
Now, he works in the Indian Child Welfare Act office, and he helps children who require fostering and adoption services.
“We have kids in custody, and they need homes,” he said. “The goal is for unification. Where that isn’t an option, then we go to adoption.”
Eubanks believes that a community is as strong as those who invest in it. For that reason, he spreads himself out to help different organizations. Recently, he has even served as a substitute basketball coach for second-graders.
“I love my community and am trying to do everything I can for it,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.