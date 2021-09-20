Joyce Barnes was looking for ways to improve her health. She had tried various forms of exercise, but couldn’t find anything that seemed to work for her. As a child, she suffered from severe allergies, so she needed to find a workout to improve her cardiovascular system.
In 2011, she saw a commercial on TV about Zumba, and she was intrigued. Soon thereafter, a friend called her and said that she needed to try it. She fell in love with the style of dance and became a licensed instructor in October 2011.
“I’ve been having a blast,” said Barnes.
She now teaches Zumba at the TACO building in Cookson, and she recently added BollyX to her dance offerings.
BollyX became popular after it appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2018. It is a Bollywood-inspired dance fitness program where students exercise using dance moves from around the world, but especially India.
“It’s just a blast. It gives me something to help with my health and breathing. That hour of crazy fun is perfect,” she said.
Zumba, on the other-hand, is a Latin-inspired dance fitness program.
“We dance to music from all over the world. It's a treasure on adventure. We have music from Columbia, Haiti, India, it’s just incredible. We have pop tunes, and we play Top 40. It’s quite eclectic. In our class, you also learn the salsa,” said Barnes.
The last year and a half has presented its own challenges in light of the pandemic. She closed for a couple of weeks during the shutdown, but because her Zumba students were enthusiastic about dancing, she moved her classes online. When the shutdown ended, she moved her classes back to in-person.
She also makes it a point to take precautions in order to promote public safety.
“It has fluctuated, things have dropped quite a bit. We had to limit it from 7-10 people, depending on the policies of the building,” she said. “We followed strict safety protocols. We try to make sure the class is safe, even during COVID. We’re still enacting safety protocols. There is so much room in that building. It’s about 5,000 square feet.”
She explained that dancers can move as far back as what makes them feel comfortable.
The community is one of the reasons why Barnes is so excited to teach Zumba every week. She has noticed that her students are very supportive of each other.
“I love it when new people come to class. The ladies are so welcoming. They say, ‘You’ll get the hang of it.’ I try to make the moves as easy as possible,” said Barnes.
She teaches classes with Rachel Parrott, who is also the pastor at the Cookson United Methodist Church.
They meet on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 5 p.m., and on Saturday at 10 a.m. It costs $5 to drop into a class, but she offers punch cards for frequent attenders. The first class is free. Classes take place at the TACO building at 32247 S. 540 Road. For more information, email Joyce Barnes at joycesdancefitness@gmail.com.
