The Tahlequah Community Wide Yard Sale is set for Friday-Saturday, June 5-6, 7 am.-2 p.m.
Residents can sign up for free to participate on one or both days. Deadline to register a sale is noon on Wednesday, June 3, and the link is smyers17.wixsite.com/tahlequahyardsale.
Suzanne Myers organized the event, and over 50 sites have signed up. Maps featuring the registered sales will be available online.
"We will publish and share on Facebook two maps, one for Friday and then one for Saturday sales," said Myers. "We will adhere to the CDC guidelines and are proceeding with our plans to host the sales."
Examples of items Myers has been told will be offered are: furniture, shoes, clothing, luggage, stuffed animals, household goods, home decor, kitchen goods, jewelry, crafts, tapestries, shades, books, pet items, organizational items, antiques, linens, small appliances, Christmas items, audio/visual, toys, and tools.
"Remember to purchase your directional signs and have a cash fund," said Myers. "I couldn't be more excited and thankful for those who will host a sale, but cannot wait to see the treasures those attending purchase."
