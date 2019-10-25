MUSKOGEE - The Compassus hospice program is hosting an open house Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2-4 p.m., to welcome the community to its new office location, 3204 Okmulgee St.
The program serves patients and families throughout Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, MacIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties. The open house is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
Hospice is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurance companies. It is a benefit and a choice for patients and families to receive care in their preferred setting, including home, long-term care, assisted living and a variety of other locations. For more information about Compassus-Muskogee, visit compassus.com/muskogee or call 918-683-1582.
