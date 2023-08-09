A competency hearing to determine if a man accused of three counts of first-degree murder is able to stand trial has been rescheduled again in Cherokee County District Court.
Charges were filed against Robert Edwin Lewis, 62, Stilwell, on Jan. 31, 2022, after authorities found three bodies in shallow graves on Cherokee County property where the defendant lived.
According to reports, Lewis allegedly confessed to killing Sharp County, Arkansas, residents Quinley Lamb, 43, and Brian Shackleford, 51, along with Cherokee County resident DeAnna Tippey, 36, who was the defendant’s girlfriend at the time.
Lamb was reported missing by family members on Jan. 24, 2022, and Lewis’ ex-wife, Christina Orosz, contacted Lewis and asked him the whereabouts of Lamb, Shackelford, and another man.
The defendant reportedly told his ex-wife the three had been there, but were gone and wouldn’t be seen again.
On Jan. 28, 2022, Lamb’s brother drove to the property where Lewis resided, and found Lamb’s body buried in a shallow grave. Lewis was taken into custody by authorities later that day.
According to court documents, between Jan. 16, 2022, and Jan. 28, 2022, Tippey was discovered to have died by “mechanism of strangulation,” Lamb by “mechanism of blunt force trauma,” and Shackleford by “mechanism of sharp force trauma.”
On March 7, 2022, the defendant pleaded not guilty to all three counts.
An application for determination of competency was submitted to the court on Oct. 3, 2022, and after evaluating the evidence in the case, Cherokee County Associate District Judge Joshua King granted the request on Oct. 31, 2022, for mental observation/evaluation, and on March 7, 2023, an order authorizing participation in competency evaluation for intellectual disability was order.
After several continuances, a status hearing on the competency was last scheduled for Aug. 9, 2023.
The status of the competency hearing is now scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2023, with Judge King presiding.
Lewis is represented by attorney’s Mitchell Solomon, Shea Watts, Raven S. Sealy, and Alex Richard of the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System’s Capital Trial Division.
First Assistant District Attorney Eric Jordan is listed as representing the state.
