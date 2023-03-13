A post-evaluation competency hearing has been scheduled for a Stilwell man accused of three counts of first-degree murder.
After evaluating the evidence, Cherokee County Associate District Judge Joshua King determined last month that Robert Edwin Lewis, 62, would be examined for competency to stand trial.
According to court documents, it was ordered that a qualified professional, as designated by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services Developmental Disability Services, is “authorized to participate with professionals assigned by any other public or private agency in a competency evaluation of the defendant wherein developmental or intellectual disability may be involved.”
Reports indicate Lewis confessed to killing Sharp County, Arkansas residents Quinley Lamb, 43, and Brian Shackleford, 51, and Cherokee County resident DeAnna Tippey, 36, who was the defendant’s girlfriend at the time. He told authorities that Lamb and Shackelford were reportedly buried together, while Tippey was buried alone.
In January 2022, authorities found the three bodies in shallow graves on property where the defendant resided.
According to documents, Lamb was reported missing by family members on Jan. 24, 2022.
Lewis’ ex-wife, Christina Orosz, contacted Lewis and asked him the whereabouts of Lamb, Shackelford and another man. Lewis reportedly told Orosz that they had been there, but were gone and wouldn’t be seen again.
On Jan. 28, 2022, Lamb’s brother, who was reportedly with Orosz at the time she called Lewis, drove to the property where Lewis resided, and found Lamb buried in a shallow grave. Later that evening, Lewis was taken into custody by authorities.
According to court documents, between Jan. 16, 2022 and Jan. 28, 2022, Tippey was discovered to have died by “mechanism of strangulation,” Lamb by “mechanism of blunt force trauma” and Shackleford by “mechanism of sharp force trauma.”
While Lewis reportedly confessed to the three counts of murder, during his initial appearance in March 2022, Lewis pleaded not guilty to all three counts.
The post evaluation competency hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 5. Lewis is represented by Velia Lopez of Sapulpa, and First Assistant District Attorney Eric Jordan is representing the state.
