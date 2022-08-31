The Cherokee County Fair is expected to draw hundreds of exhibitors, animals and visitors Sept. 7-10 to the Cherokee County Community Building.
Cherokee County OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn said the fair has something for everybody, including a tractor-driving contest, bicycle races, livestock shows, dog and cat show, craft contests, and more.
"We try to have an event for everyone. We want to have lots of participation from anyone in Cherokee County," said Winn.
The broadness and variety of events comes from not only wanting every type of person to be able to participate, but to expose others to FFA and 4-H and build up future generations in the organizations. The age range of participants is balanced between adults and children.
Winn said they do not take nominations for competitions several days beforehand, like they do for spring competitions, so individuals wanting to participate can enter indoor exhibits on Sept. 7. For livestock shows, participants can arrive 30 minutes prior to the initial competition to enter. Most shows will take place Saturday, Sept. 10.
Some indoor exhibits include photography contests, quilting, canning, baking, and expressive arts.
Keys FFA Reporter and 4-H President Elisabeth Haggard will be showing sheep and entering indoor fair projects, such as candles and visual arts. She said having a variety of competitions to choose from helps students discover new hobbies.
"I think you get a variety of different things you are exposed to so you get that mixture of being able to work out in the barn and work with those different types of people who are more on the crafty side," said Haggard.
The fair will be hosting the poultry and rabbit shows Thursday, Sept. 8, which Winn said is one of the busiest nights.
"Those projects don't cost as much to make the initial purchase, and of course, there's always feed and all the different kinds of things you have to do to take care of them. But the initial cost of a chicken or a rabbit is less, so we have a lot more kids who can participate and show their animals," said Winn.
Keys Public Schools FFA Adviser and 4-H Leader Samantha Hood said she has several FFA and 4-H members this year who will be participating in the fair. About 10 to 12 Keys students will be showing livestock, with around 20 4-H members entering projects in the indoor exhibitions. Hood said for most of her students, this is the first livestock show of the year.
Keys FFA President Chloee Barnes said she is excited to kick off the show season.
"I'm excited just for it to be the first show of the season and then kind of see how things pan out [the rest of the season],'' said Barnes.
The county fair will take place at the Cherokee County Community Building this year. It historically took place at the community building, but was moved to the Cherokee County Fairgrounds for a time. But that property was sold and a new facility is not ready yet.
Hood said the venue will present some challenges with showing. Livestock shows will be held outside, as they were a couple years ago during the height of COVID-19.
"It was kind of fun [that year] because everybody was in a more close-knit place. I liked it when we had it outside because everybody was right there," said Hood.
Savannah Crittenden, FFA treasurer and a junior at Keys High School, said she will be competing in the county fair's sheep show this year. She said while she is ready to use the new facility, she is thankful she gets to participate in the fair.
Winn said she anticipates 300 to 400 people will attend the fair over the course of the four days. She is not worried about moving the fair to the community building as they used to hold the event there in the past, and the building for indoor exhibits is larger than the one used at the fairgrounds.
