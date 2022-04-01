Complaints on property taxes spur explanation from assessor

Cherokee County property owners are complaining that their ad valorem taxes have increased more than usual over the past few years, although they've made no improvements, and in some cases, the property has even deteriorated.
But several factors determine property values, and a property's taxable value is lower than the fair cash value, according to Cherokee County Assessor Marsha Trammel, who said the taxable value raises every year by 3% to 5%.
"The main thing people ask me is why is their taxes are going up every year, and if the taxable value is not as high as the fair cash value, I have to give it a raise by 3 or 5% a year, until it reaches the fair cash value," said Trammel. "Most fair cash values don't go down and some do."
"Fair cash" is what the property would actually be worth on the market. Data is entered into an appraisal system to determine the property's value. The higher the taxable market value, the higher the annual property tax. In the case of a "seller's market," as with today, values are on the rise.
The 3% or 5% percent cap applies to properties that have not changed ownership. Properties that change ownership or title are uncapped and are set to fair cash values.
"I won't get a 3 or 5% raise until my fair cash goes up, and if it goes up because I build something new, add additional square footage, or all of the sales in my area, make everything worth more, and that could go up," Trammel said.
Homestead exemption then takes $1,000 off the assessed value. The assessed value is multiplied by the school levy of that year, in respective districts, and that generates the amount of property taxes to be paid. A school bond issue, for instance, could affect the taxes.
"In my school district, it saves $78. If you are in Tahlequah School District, it would save you more money than that because that levy is higher, since they have a bond they're paying off, and some of your rural schools don't," said Trammel.
Among the factors that affect property value are location, age of the home, number of rooms in a house, home improvements, and other features. The location of a home can also affect the amount of property taxes the homeowner must pay.
Properties are visually checked out by field inspectors every four years, and that could also be a determinant in valuation.
"Visually inspecting that property, we have to do a quarter of the county every year, so we don't have bodies at a house every year, but the fair cash ratios and those kinds of things are run every year," said Trammel.
Property owners can reduce their rate of tax increase if they qualify for the homestead exemption.
"There's homestead, double homestead and the double homestead limit has been raised to $25,000 from $20,000. Then the senior freeze changes every year - the value on it," said Trammel. "Double homestead is something they have to do every year, and homestead is automatic as long as you live there, your primary residence."
Those applying for the senior freeze must be 65 or older, and total household gross income cannot exceed $546,600.
"The senior freeze is a good thing because I don't have to raise their value; their taxes might fluctuate a little bit if the levy changes. They think the dollar amount stays the same, but it's the value that freezes," said Trammel.
Learn more
For more information on local property values or how to qualify for homestead exemption, call the Cherokee County Assessor's Office at 918-456-3201.
