Residents and business owners gathered at a public hearing Monday to discuss their input and concerns in regards to Tahlequah's comprehensive plan, "My Tahlequah 2040."
Mark Seibold of Crafton Tull, designed the comprehensive plan and presented that to the citizens of Tahlequah. He said the process started in late fall of 2017, and Crafton Tull has been engaged with the development of the plan.
"It's a document that speaks to city government, but it also speaks to the community about priorities and about a certain focus and how we should align those priorities, so that the private sector, the businesses, property owners can be in lockstep with city government activity," said Seibold.
Back in February, a framework was developed from scenarios based on community input from previous public meetings, planning sessions, 550 survey responses, and interviews with citizens and Northeastern State University students.
The project started with 12 scenarios, which were presented in several public gatherings. Throughout the meetings and interviews, the number was narrowed to the existing three: "redefine/status quo," which would keep Tahlequah's makeup about the same; "refocus," which would focus on reinvestment in existing properties and redevelopment; and "recreate," which capitalizes on greenway infrastructure with parks and trails, and economic development.
"Recreate" ranked the highest among the three for citizen participants and in various polls, including two conducted by the Daily Press. Maps of the three plans were created to provide visuals so citizens could see how Tahlequah would be impacted and potentially grow, zoning permitting. After the three scenarios were compiled into a framework plan, the results suggested a focus on aspects such as reinvestment, redevelopment, institutions, health and recreation, housing and tourism.
The implementation phase consisted of any questions or concerns the people of Tahlequah wanted answered or an understanding of what makes Tahlequah unique.
"I want to make sure that you understand the core of what makes Tahlequah unique, not just based on our experience of having worked in dozens of other communities around, but really what makes it unique because of your economic conditions because of who you are as people - the growing relationship between the university, the city, the business sector and the tribes," said Seibold.
As for the area of consensus, common values were determined to reflect growth scenarios to move forward and support downtown.
"We heard a lot of people say that they would talk to folks who would come to the river, come to Tenkiller, come to NSU and visit family or friends and they wouldn't stop in downtown," said Seibold. "They would take a loop around the city and completely bypass downtown."
Residents voiced the needed connectivity with sidewalks and infrastructure in relation to NSU and downtown. Seibold presented an diagram of potential changes to South Muskogee Avenue, looking north. The diagram showed added greenway infrastructure and trees along the roadway that gave the area charm, and parking would not be in the public right-of-way.
"The entrance-way to downtown, as you hear people say when they come into Tahlequah, Muskogee [Avenue] looks a little rough and it's an appearance issue, but it's a pride issue," said Seibold. "We want to make sure the public right-of-way is maintained for everyone."
Dana Boren-Boer said her concern with the plan to lay grassland in the area was the lack of walkway for those who are walkers.
"My concern is, there is a huge walkable community right here, I mean it's walker-haven, and I don't see one sidewalk," she said.
Seibold said their plans show anywhere there is a public street, there should be a sidewalk. Even if there isn't one on both sides of the street.
As part of the surveys, residents were asked what they like most about living in the city of Tahlequah. The common answers were downtown, activities, small town, natural beauty, friendly, and college town.
Seibold said there is no other place that has a great [creek] branch going right through the middle of it, a great campus and a great downtown. From his perspective, the downtown businesses don't turn people away, and there needs to be more people to focus on downtown.
"We need to bring more people in from outside to come to downtown - not just to Chili's and not just to the casino. We have to find a way to unlock that potential," he said.
The goal is to get people walking, and he said to activate a downtown, people have to walk in front of businesses.
Mayor Sue Catron voiced her concern with a land use map of the city and that it might have suggested there could be not change between now and where residents want the city to be in the future.
"I just don't see how this is a true representation of where need to be 10 years down the road," she said.
Seibold asked if the city going to grow outside or inside, noting that Tahlequah has the capacity of existing land use to accommodate future growth with no increase to commercial land.
"There's another 40 years of growth without having to increase the length of any other corridors but grow internally," he said.
The next step is for the city's comprehensive plan to be presented to Tahlequah City Council for adoption. Council can change sections of the plan after it's adopted, if there is any dissatisfaction in the future.
