Tahlequah city officials confirmed the recently passed face covering mandate does apply to employees in child care facilities, since those are considered "public settings."
But some individuals may be exempted from wearing them.
Mayor Sue Catron said Friday that she isn't aware of any day care centers being closed due to the pandemic.
However, that doesn't mean some haven't been closed due to a positive COVID-19 case in one of the parents or children.
"So many local businesses are closing for some period after a positive result, I would not necessarily be informed of that," Catron said.
Catron said child care facilities are referenced in the definition of "public setting" in the ordinance.
"Including without limitation offices, workplaces, houses of worship and ancillary facilities, child care facilities, adult and youth sports facilities, communal outdoor spaces such as sidewalks, trails, and parks, and food truck and other outdoor retail entities," the ordinance reads.
Catron said the mandate part reads: "Persons in any public setting wherein social or physical distancing cannot be maintained are required to wear face coverings."
A local resident contacted the Daily Press earlier last week and asked why a specific day care center isn't making its employees wear masks, or get tested.
That same day care was the subject of concern for another parent, who said she had taken her child out of the center in question.
Part of a local day care center did close last week when a mother tested positive for COVID-19 and her child began showing symptoms. This isn't the same day care named by the two who contacted the newspaper.
Officials say parents should remind day care center employees of the mask mandate, and they may call the Tahlequah Police Department with any specific concerns they have.
Children under age 10 and those who have medical or mental conditions are exempt from wearing face coverings, according to the ordinance.
The face covering mandate went into effect Aug. 3 and will expire Nov. 30 unless lifted early by officials.
