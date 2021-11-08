An indoor flea market is one of the many local events designed to bring the community together and stimulate Tahlequah's social network and economy.
The flea markets are frequent, and they give nonprofit groups a chance to raise funds. On Saturday, Nov. 6, the D.D. Etchieson Indian United Methodist Church hosted a concession sales event at Cherokee County Community Building from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The concession stand was a highlight of the event for those who attended.
The church offered sausage biscuits and biscuits and gravy as breakfast choices. The aroma filled the community building, drawing in a crowd of customers. For lunch, the church sold Frito chili pies, hotdogs, chili dogs, and assorted desserts.
Offering both breakfast and lunch, the UMC raised money to support its building expenses and philanthropic efforts in the community.
Faye Morrison is chairman of the board at the UMC. She is also involved with other community organizations. Morrison mentioned that because of the pandemic, attendance at such events has been lower than usual, and it makes events like this very helpful for keeping the property running properly.
"The church cleared $345," said Jacki Christie, a church elder. "Many tables weren't rented out, [but there was a] fairly steady traffic flow, although not great."
Morrison feels events like this are also important to the community.
"We do this anytime we are asked; it is a great time to get together and visit with everyone," said Morrison. "The UMC has been a part of our community for a long time. We are here at 412 W. Seneca, and we have been here for over 60 years."
The church reflects the cultural significance of the community.
"We do Native songs and Native prayers every Sunday. We are predominantly Cherokee, but have other tribes and non-native attendees as well," said Morrison.
The community flea market attendees were also a great representation of the community, attendees agreed. There we over 20 booths with a wide selection of items.
One booth, Love and Sunshine, run by Nicole Taylor and Clare McIntosh, featured everything from homemade soaps to custom fabric items.
Another booth offered beautiful rocks and elaborate jewelry. It was run by John and Pat Lingelbach.
"We will travel to the Woodall Flea Market as well, in case anyone enjoys rocks and wants to check it out," Pat Lingelbach said.
Several participants pointed out the flea market is an ideal way to bring the community together and celebrate the artistry and variety of skills Tahlequah's residents have to offer.
