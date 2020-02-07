An elderly Tahlequah woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after her house became engulfed in flames early Friday morning, Feb. 7.
The Tahlequah Fire Department was called to the structure fire on West Chickasaw Street and South State Avenue just before 6 a.m.
TFD officials said the blaze is still under investigation, and they have yet to determine the cause.
They said they could not confirm the elderly woman’s condition at presstime, because her next of kin had not yet been notified.
The need to notify next of kin suggests the woman may have died, or at least been seriously injured, in the blaze.
