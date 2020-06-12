Two Confederate monuments are nearing their final days on the lawn of the Cherokee Nation Capitol Square, as Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said Friday the tribe is working to remove them.
In the wake of civil unrest around the country over the death of George Floyd, protesters have renewed their fight to have monuments dedicated to Confederate leaders taken down. For years, local activists have voiced their displeasure with the two monuments that stand in front of the old Cherokee National Capitol building, and calls to remove them have been reignited in recent weeks.
A petition to have the memorials removed was started this week, and Hoskin is on board.
“The monuments do not reflect the Cherokee Nation’s values of unity and hope,” said Hoskin. “Irrespective of recent national events regarding race and justice in this country, it has long been my goal to see those monuments removed and the capitol grounds updated.”
One of the monuments is a 1918 water fountain placed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. On it is a depiction of the Confederate flag, and the words: “To Our Confederate Dead 1861-1865.” Also on the property is a monument dedicated to Gen. Stand Watie, the last Confederate general to surrender at the end of the Civil War, and a Cherokee. It, too, was erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy.
Hoskin said both monuments were placed there decades ago, when the state owned the property, and that they were not installed by the tribe. He also said the tribe plans to replace them with monuments “that are befitting our historical Capitol building,” and suggested one update could include a memorial to the Trail of Tears.
“Cherokee Nation’s association with the Union and the Confederacy is a complicated one, and a story that needs to be taught and understood,” he said. “We will continue doing so. Letting others tell our story as they see fit, as was the case with the Confederate monuments, is a problem I’ve committed much time and energy to correct. Solving that problem is in our national interest. But for the first time in perhaps more than 120 years, we will take full control over the images, symbols and ideas depicted on our historic Capitol Square. So long as I am chief, those images, symbols and ideas will reflect unity.”
