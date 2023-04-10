Parent-teacher conferences at Tahlequah Public Schools March 6-7 helped local educators and guardians set aside a time to meet and discuss student growth in the classroom.
“Basically, a parent-teacher conference is when the parent and teacher get together and discuss the whole child – their academics, their social well-being, and then teachers will engage those parents in their child’s academic success,” said Marissa McCoy, Cherokee Elementary principal. “We give them tools to help if there’s a child that has a reading concern.”
McCoy said the school normally have a good turnout for conferences. If they have parents that can’t make the scheduled times, they will make home visits.
These conferences are held to help a guardian know how their child is functioning, McCoy said, and to show the student their teacher and parents are on the same team when it comes to their academics.
T.K. Kominsky, parent of a Heritage Elementary student, said he uses the time to figure out how he can help his child’s teacher and how to continue the work at home.
“These are helpful so I can go home and say, ‘We gotta read tonight, bud. I know you don’t want to, but we gotta read.’ I think it just helps me to be more focused in trying to make sure he is at least academically average,” said Kominsky.
While Kominsky said the conferences help him to dial in on what is happening in his child’s life, the short periods allotted to each time slot can sometimes present a challenge. He said it can be difficult sometimes to discuss everything in this window of time.
“There’s only 15 minutes. Do you know how little you can talk about [something] in 15 minutes? It’s hardly anything,” said Kominsky. “In fact, that’s why I picked the last one of the day, so I could be inquisitive and ask questions and have her explain stuff.”
Ronda Reed, Greenwood Elementary principal, said most slots are 15 minutes long at conferences and can often run over on time.
“It really is [difficult], but they do such a good job. Each grade level comes up with an agenda and they just try to stay – really quick – on topic. That way they can leave a few minutes at the end and have parents ask questions or anything like that,” said Reed.
Carrie Ward, a Heritage Elementary kindergarten teacher, said she believes it helps each student see the communication between parents and teachers and makes them excited to share their classroom experiences.
“A parent is their child’s biggest advocate and they know these children better than we do, and so we count on the parents a lot of the times to tell us things about their child that could help us here at school,” said McCoy.
Tara Donatelli, a kindergarten teacher at Heritage Elementary, said she tries to get students involved with conferences.
“Sometimes if the kid comes with them, I start the conversation with like ‘How do you think you’ve been doing in class?’ or ‘Tell your mom and dad what you’ve been doing in here.’ and then I’ll let them talk for a little bit then I kind of go into detail [about it],” said Donatelli.
Jasmine Smith, a kindergarten teacher at Heritage Elementary, said she enjoys how the conferences allow her to see her students’ parents face-to-face and talk about how their children have grown throughout the school year. Smith said she especially enjoys having in-person meetings because it allows her to have better and easier conversations with parents.
Reed said this is the first year the school has held parent-teacher conferences mostly in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Remote conferences can still take place under certain circumstances if they are necessary, but Reed said but it is encouraged to be done in person as it can be more beneficial for all involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.