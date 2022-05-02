This week, Heritage Elementary fifth-grade students called on a member of Congress to help out with their homework.
For the past four weeks, students in Traeton Dansby’s social studies class have been learning about the three branches of government and the legislative process by participating in the Kid Government project. Students took on the roles of representatives, senators, Supreme Court justices, and even the president.
As part of the project, students were able to attempt to change classroom rules by writing a bill and navigating the intricacies of the legislative process. On Monday, Congressman Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, stopped by the classroom to give the 11-year-old legislators some advice and tips and tricks that he has learned.
“A lot of people get upset in Congress but remember that not everyone agrees with each other,” said the congressman while visiting with the class. “My best advice is to breathe, try to view arguments from other perspectives, and make decisions based on your core values.”
Eli Ballew, the elected president, took Mullin on a tour of campus during his visit to the elementary.
“It was cool to meet a Congressman but it was also kind of scary to meet someone with such high authority, but I enjoyed meeting him,” said Eli.
Ballew also appointed several classmates to serve as justices on the Supreme Court. The justices will listen to arguments related to educational law and will check the Bill of Rights before issuing their verdict.
“I love this project because I want to have a career in the legal field,” said Tanner Hodgson, one of the justices. “I am excited about being on the Supreme Court and working to interpret the Constitution.”
Dansby said he was also excited to see his students learning about civic involvement and the federal government in a unique and interactive way.
“Seeing my students participate in the legislative process is very inspiring. I am appreciative of the congressman for stopping by the classroom and making a memorable learning experience for years to come,” he said.
