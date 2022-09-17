WARNER – Connors State College is addressing the nursing shortage through focusing on the Career Ladder program, a nursing pathway for licensed practical nurses to become registered nurses.
For Career Ladder students, prior learning credit is awarded for first and second semester nursing courses. Partnering with Northeastern Health System, Connors is providing the institution’s employed LPNs with the opportunity to receive 15 credit hours of tuition waivers of general education courses needed for the prerequisites to nursing program admission.
This partnership will grow the local workforce and provide additional education and training for healthcare professionals serving patients in the northeast area of the state. Admission for the spring cohort of the Career Ladder program is open until Oct. 1. More information about admission to the Career Ladder program is available at www.connorsstate.edu/nursing/career-ladder.
NHS offers additional programs that can help pay for the remainder of the cost of the program. Interested participants can contact Sharee Maggard at recruiter@nhs-ok.org for more information regarding scholarships and to see if they qualify for an additional $10,000 career ladder incentive.
