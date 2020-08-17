WARNER - The U.S. Department of Education announced that Connors State College will receive a federal Student Support Services grant of $1,423,780 to help more students succeed in and graduate from college. The five-year renewal grant supports 180 students, and the amount represents a 3.5-percent increase from the previous grant funding cycle for the college.
CSC's SSS program helps low-income, first-generation college students - those whose parents do not have four-year college degrees - or students with disabilities. The array of services includes academic tutoring, financial aid advice, career and college mentoring, academic advising, and academic transfer assistance. Such services enhance academic success and make it more likely students will graduate or transfer with lower debt.
SSS is one of the eight federal TRIO programs authorized by the Higher Education Act. It recognizes students whose parents do not have college degrees have more difficulties navigating decisions that college requires; bolsters students from low-income families who have not had academic opportunities their peers have had; and helps students with disabilities remove obstacles preventing them from thriving.
