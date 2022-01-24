WARNER - Fall of 2021 welcomed 178 new graduates into the role of Connors State College Alumni.
"We are proud of each of our graduates. They have demonstrated a dedication to learning. They are the future leaders within our community, and we are thankful to be a part of their story," said Dr. Ronald Ramming, president of Connors State College.
Among those who graduated are several area residents.
Cookson: Katelyn N. Watson.
Fort Gibson: Nicholas L. Ford, Jorden D. Garrett, Kacie M. Marshall-Warren, Rachel P. McElmurry, Kierra N. Milton, Emilee N. Rigsby, Lindsay R. Rivers, Brianna L. Thompson, and Carolyn A. Saulter.
Gore: Stephanie D. Dugger, Kalissa K. Treadwell, and Kayla A. White.
Hulbert: Rayna D. Jones and Fiona R. Padilla.
Park Hill: Kadi J. Brewer and Mary L. Brodine.
Stilwell: Alina R. Bogart and Callie A. Spears.
Tahlequah: Charys E. Buscemi, Kelsie A. Campbell, Cassidy J. Criddle, Daniale R. East, Rebecca L. Estes, Taya L. Green, Lenora M. Hadley, Dayton L. Harper, Samantha Lynn Holderbee, Brittanie A. Hulbert, Jaycee C. Jackson, Arica N. Myers, Jordan N. Phillips, Tucker Phillips, Brittany R. Reed, and Chloe Simons.
Welling: Lexi S. Clinton and Holly R. Wallace.
Westville: Tamara Lynn Clark and Bailey A. Whiteley.
