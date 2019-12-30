WARNER – Connors State College, in cooperation with Indian Capital Technology Center, held the annual pinning ceremony for 13 graduates of the Physical Therapist Assistant Program Thursday, Dec. 12, at Muskogee ICTC.
The pinning ceremony, followed by a reception, recognizes the accomplishments of the graduates, following clinical and coursework completion.
This year’s graduates are: Kirsten Baker, Hayley Brown, JayCee Buckmaster, Brooke Butler, Katy Harper, Kyle Haworth, Jonathan D. Jones, Marshal King, Nicole Murray, David Stout, Tiffany Thompson, Erann West, and Sheena Yeager.
Of the 13 graduates, five students: Brown, Buckmaster, Butler, Murray, and Stout, are recognized in the National Technical Honor Society as members. Brown also graduated as an honor student, obtaining a 94% in her classes or higher, and Murray obtained perfect attendance.
The Physical Therapist Assistant Program helps students gain the skills needed to help individuals regain physical function and improve mobility under the direction and supervision of a licensed physical therapist.
“Seeing the joy on the students’ faces at graduation and knowing how hard they’ve worked for months was very rewarding,” said Sarah Foster, PTA program director.
For more information about the Connors State College and ICTC Physical Therapist Assistant program, visit www.ictctech.com/full-time/adult_health_careers/physical_therapist_assistant or call Jody Butler, Connors PTA adviser, at 918-463-6215.
