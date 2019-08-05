WARNER – Qualified high school juniors can get a jump on their college education with tuition-free enrollment in concurrent courses at Connors State College.
CSC has waived up to six hours of tuition for high school juniors. This year, thanks to funding by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and CSC, students can achieve nine credit hours, spread over two semesters. Students are responsible for paying fees and books. Students are able to enroll in either campus, Warner or Muskogee.
The fall semester at CSC begins Aug. 19. For more information on applying to CSC and enrollment, contact the Admissions office at 918-463-6360.
