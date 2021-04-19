WARNER/MUSKOGEE - Connors State College has announced plans to hold in-person classes this fall 2021.
Connors plans to welcome students back to campus and offer in-person classes for the fall 2021 semester. The college will offer face-to-face, hybrid, and online classes.
Connors President Dr. Ron Ramming said the plans were developed to add extra safety measure to protect students against the transmission of COVID-19. More progress is expected in the coming months to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus through widespread vaccinations and continued recommendations of handwashing, distancing, and mask use in the hopes of achieving herd immunity on campus.
As cases decline, plans to hold in-person classes in the fall in accordance with national and state health guidelines are in place.
"This past spring, the pandemic forced us to be innovative with our course delivery methods to minimize academic interruptions, and ensure our students receive instruction safely," stated Interim Vice President Robin O'Quinn. "We quickly made the shift to online instruction model thanks to the adaptability of our faculty, staff, and students. Our investments in technology over the past five years as a result of a Title III grant allowed us to accommodate increased online and virtual instruction. While we are pleased with our online course quality as an option for students, our top priority is to safely return to in-person classes and labs this coming fall."
The fall 2020 semester again provided students with options for course delivery. Our safety protocols were effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the classroom and our in-person instruction opportunities increased in spring 2021.
"We always follow the recommendations of our health officials with it comes to safety protocols. The access to top medical leaders through OSU's Center for Health Sciences and our local county health services provides us with the latest data and guidelines to keep our campuses safe," said Dr. Ron Ramming. "We will continue to listen and follow guidelines from the experts including wearing masks and social distancing if it means keeping people safe."
