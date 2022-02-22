WARNER - With competition beginning in the Fall semester of 2022, Connors State College has announced the creation of an esports program.
With esports becoming one of the fastest growing competitions worldwide, Connors State is excited to offer this unique opportunity to its students. The esports program will be led by Coach Jesse Lopez, who is currently recruiting athletes for competition in the NJCAA-E next fall.
Those interested in joining Conner's esports program can email cscesports@connorsstate.edu or call 918-463-6399 for more information. Scholarships are available.
