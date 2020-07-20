WARNER, Okla. – Connors State College will offer a comprehensive redesign of the Fall 2020 course schedule. CSC will offer both online and face-to-face classes, with an additional flexible option for students to participate and interact with instructors by webcam during regularly scheduled class sessions. Courses will be labeled in Banner for students to be aware of the format they are choosing for instruction delivery.
“Connors’ reopening plan was developed following input from returning and incoming students, faculty and staff, as well as recommendations from the Center for Disease Control the Oklahoma Department of Health, and Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences,” said Dr. Ron Ramming. “Because of the fluid nature of the pandemic, changes and updates to the plan may change as new information becomes available.”
Connors will provide enhanced measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including providing students with washable, cloth masks; require the use of masks upon entry into any campus building including classrooms; increasing disinfection and cleaning protocols; providing free hand sanitizer stations in buildings; and maintaining social distancing guidelines.
Residential students are set to begin the process of move in the week of Aug. 10-14. Residential housing on the Warner campus will be open to students and will have additional safety restrictions on guests visiting and common areas for students.
“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is the upmost importance of the college, while providing the students an atmosphere where they can learn and be successful,” said Ramming. "We know that despite our very best efforts, we will not be able to guarantee we will be able to prevent exposure to COVID-19; however, we will all work together to create a safe environment to significantly reduce the chance of infections and slow the spread of the virus."
Enrollment for the fall semester is open. Remote services and appointments will continue to be available, while providing face to face services for students on Muskogee and Warner campuses.
CSC Athletic Department is preparing for competition this fall, and will follow all NJCAA guidelines to ensure a safe environment for student athletes and fans. For any students with questions regarding their season, please contact the respective coach.
For any information regarding the college, visit connorsstate.edu/covid-19-student-resources, or call 918-463-6308.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.