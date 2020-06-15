WARNER – Plans are being finalized to bring students back to Conners State College campuses for the fall.
The semester begins on Aug. 17. However, the administration at Connors understands that some students may not be ready to return. Officials are working on plans to ensure the safety and well-being of the campus community. Therefore, the class schedule for the fall will contain additional ways of attending classes.
“We want to provide our students with as many options as possible and create a flexible schedule to meet their individual needs,” said Dr. Ron Ramming, president of Connors.
In addition to the traditional face-to-face courses, hybrid courses and online courses, the college will be offering a flex course option. The flex option will allow students to attend classes at a specific time on a specific day through a distance learning modality.
“Many of our students like the structure of scheduled classes. This option will allow for structure while also allowing those students who are not comfortable returning to the classroom a way to attend classes,” said Dr. Janet Wansick, vice president for academic affairs.
More detail about the adjustments to the fall schedule will be sent to students soon.
The college is currently evaluating all rooms to determine the number of students allowed based on room size. In some cases, classes will be moved to larger rooms. In classrooms where social distancing is not possible, students will be asked to wear a mask while attending class.
Students can start the process to enroll for fall classes by contacting the CSC Admissions Office in Warner at 918-463-6360 or in Muskogee at 918-684-5405 or by coming to one of the campuses. Visit https://connorsstate.edu.
