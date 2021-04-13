The wet ground and gray skies didn't stop local children from running, jumping, swinging, tugging, and climbing during an obstacle course race event set up by the Young Lions on Saturday morning.
The Young Lions OCR is a local business run by Sarah Bowman and David Mainprize. They offer ninja training, racing, and local events.
"We host obstacle course race events, mostly for kids. We've been putting on events nationally for the last three years or so," said Bowman. "It's like American Ninja Warrior. We have over 30 obstacles at our facility."
They host classes for children 5-12. The course is set up on three acres of land next to the old Elks Lodge on West Murrell Road. Saturday's course was set up as a one-mile race wherein children had to get through the obstacles before finishing. The children who did well were able to win cash prices and Young Lions OCR swag.
In their mission statement, Young Lions founders say that they believe in helping children to build character, learn commitment, and connect with their community.
"Our goal is to get kids out from behind the screens and engaging in fun, physical activities to promote mental and physical toughness, to establish the habit of a healthy and active lifestyle at a young age, and to discover the joy of working together for a common goal," states younglionsocr.com.
Bowman explained that their organization operates like any other youth sports league, such as basketball, soccer, or baseball. Youth athletes are able to sign up for a nine-week course for $150 where they receive mentorship and are trained on how to complete the course. This year they are also offering a season pass, which offers a discounted payment plan.
Competition events are discounted to members but are open to the public for anyone who wants to compete for $25. It is a great opportunity to allow athletes a taste of the sport without committing to a nine-week session.
Blake Moldrup is a local 7 year old whose mom learned about the event on Facebook. Saturday was the first time that he and his brother had ever tried the sport. He blazed through many of the obstacles with determination and excitement.
"We wanted to do something active together," said his mom, Fionna Moldrup.
Corban Anderson is a local youth who had been working hard for weeks for the event, and his practice paid off as he muscled his way through the course's many obstacles. He, like many of the attendees, learned of the sport from TV.
"We learned about Young Lions last year. He does football in the fall, and he loves doing this. He likes watching 'American Ninja Warrior,' so this is right up his alley," said Molly Anderson.
Bowman said most of the kids come out wanting to practice being a "ninja warrior."
"We have an 8-foot warp wall. We have a couple of rigs with rings where kids swing through. We have monkey bars, a couple of jump walls that kids jump over, a couple of slip walls that people climb up with ropes. We have several balance obstacles, and we have something that the kids really like - we call it the Ninja Zone," said Bowman.
All of these obstacles help the children to develop their technique, but more importantly, they help them to build the kind of character that will guide them throughout their lives.
Young Lions OCR will have camps, classes, and events this summer. Learn more at younglionsocr.com.
