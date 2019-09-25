Segments of three scenic streams within the Illinois River Basin will be delisted for impairments due to E.coli as a result of conservation efforts undertaken within the watershed.
The Oklahoma Conservation Commission announced the reductions of the Enterococcus bacteria, a type of bacteria that can make people ill, earlier this month along with other 2019 success stories. Reductions were realized through better management of grazing and animal wastes, improved protection of stream banks and riparian areas, and septic system upgrades.
OCC Water Quality Division Director Shanon Phillips said the conservation practices employed were ones suggested by various advisory groups made up of local producers, conservation districts, U.S. Department of Agriculture experts and other partners. The focus, she said, was on best management practices that improve “the quality and quantity of vegetation on the landscape and along stream corridors” by reducing “nutrient, sediment and bacteria runoff to streams.”
Phillips said while the three segments of the Illinois River, a stretch of Flint Creek and a section of Barren Fork Creek are no longer impaired by E. coli, those same areas will remain on the state’s list of impaired waters for other pollutants. For example, all five areas remain impaired by phosphorus, a nutrient that can contribute to the degradation of water quality by promoting algal blooms, which can deplete dissolved oxygen levels.
“I think this story suggests that we are moving in the right direction in the Illinois River watershed,” Phillips said. “We still have some ways to go to address the phosphorus pollution — and we do still have some additional Enterococcus bacteria listings that might change in the near future as well — but our efforts have not been without results.”
Ed Brocksmith, a co-founder of Save the Illinois River Inc., said it is “good to see segments of the Illinois River delisted for bacteria impairments.”
“The bacteria is from run off from agricultural activities, primarily poultry farm and cattle ranching,” Brocksmith said. “The Oklahoma Agriculture Department says it is a violation for poultry waste to leave the sites of licensed chicken farms, yet runoff is happening and it is impairing our streams and lakes with bacteria and nutrients.”
Phillips said one best management practice that has proved to be “one of the best tools” to protect against runoff that can include bacteria from animal wastes are conservation easements. The easements provide “natural vegetative buffers” that filter out pollutants before they enter streams.
One recent study, Phillips said, found that during most times of the year bacteria must be deposited within 10 feet of a stream channel in order to survive. Conservation easements that restrict agricultural activities and development and riparian areas provide that buffer that prevents bacteria from surviving and entering streams and rivers.
“The reductions in bacteria that we measured for the success stories were likely significantly related to the increase in the amount of buffering vegetation between the stream channel and the place that bacteria was deposited on the landscape,” Phillips said. “We also know that many of our healthiest streams, or even healthiest segments of streams, have well-established riparian vegetative buffers like the ones we’re trying to adopt through these conservation easements.”
Ed Fite, vice president of scenic rivers for the Grand River Dam Authority, agreed, saying conservation easements “seem to work better for the river in reality” than stream-bank stabilization projects. The GRDA has spent about $1.8 million on conservation easements since it assumed jurisdiction of the state’s scenic rivers, and the now-defunct Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Commission spent nearly $1.1 million on the same.
“If you move the bacteria away from the river it dies off, it is used up by the vegetative environment — the wind, the sun and all of that,” Fite said, noting conservation easements along the Illinois River now total about 1,000 acres and another 300 acres could be purchased during the coming year. “The population within the watershed has tripled during my career, and water quality has improved, so we are doing something right — it’s a very effective tool”
In addition to the conservation practices that have been initiated, Phillips credited the water quality monitoring conducted by OCC, GRDA, Oklahoma Water Resources Board and U.S. Geological Survey. She said without that monitoring, something in which many states have failed to invest at the same level, the level of improvements made may have not been realized.
Before an achievement like the reduction of E. coli in these scenic streams can be considered a success story, a stream must remain off the impaired waters list for at least two cycles. That could mean data must be collected and analyzed for 10 years or longer to ensure its quality, and other conservation practices must be considered to ascertain the sufficiency of any improvements.
The segments of the Illinois River considered no longer impaired by E. coli include a 5-mile stretch that begins at the stateline, a 32-mile stretch that extends downstream from Chewey, and an 8-mile stretch that starts near Briggs. A 25-mile stretch of the barren Fork Creek that extends from its confluence with Green Creek to North Mining Camp Hollow Creek, and a nearly 8-mile stretch of Flint Creek that begins at Sager Creek and extends downstream were delisted for E. coli bacteria.
