A Northeastern State University student rmajoring in geography and sustainability studies, with a minor in global studies, focused on water conservation during a presentation this week.
Jamie Hulburt, a senior, had previously given the lecture to her classmates in Christine Hallman’s water issues class. Afterward, she was invited to speak to a public audience on "Water Protection: Personal Philosophy & Power," and she offered the talk at the John Vaughan Library.
Hulburt posed the question, “Do you like your life? I’m not asking if you are happy, assuming that we have similar privileges and situations.” In so doing, she brought attention to privileges most Americans enjoy, such as eating out, driving in cars, and taking showers longer than three minutes. She argued that by doing small things, everyday people can make differences to sustain water.
Three percent of Earth’s water is fresh, and of that, 2.5 percent is accessible and usable for human consumption. This means humans have a finite amount of water, so Hulburt argued it is important to take care of it.
She also made the case that fracking is not a sustainable way to use water.
“Fracking, as we all know, uses a lot of water. Sometimes wells are fracked more than once to release additional gas. Most of this water returns to the surface, but it is too contaminated to be reused without a great deal of super intensive treatment. Contaminants include carcinogenic hydrocarbons, as well as detergents, salts, and radioactive particles from deep underground,” said Hulbert.
While making changes in everyday living has its costs, for Hulburt, the price is worth it.
“A true conservationist knows the world is not given by his fathers, but borrowed from his children. Essentially, the world that we have today, and the world that we are creating, is the world we are going to be giving to our children,” she said.
Hulburt made a list of some lifestyle changes most Americans can make, such as: picking up pet droppings which wash into septic systems; limiting or cutting out fertilizers, pesticides, and lawn care items; properly disposing of medicine, birth control and painkillers by not flushing them down the toilet or pouring them down the sink; and limiting usage of aerosols and buying natural versions of paint, deodorant, and toothpaste.
Among those in attendance was Susan Semrow, instructor of English at NSU.
“Jamie's message for personal accountability for how each person respects, uses and appreciates water is empowering. She is a highly-informed, energetic and passionate speaker who obviously recognizes the sacredness of water,” she said.
Hallman, associate professor of geography at NSU, said events like these are important because it allows students to learn from their peers. It also gives students a chance to practice their speaking ability and address wider audiences.
“I think it’s important for students to give presentations like these. I think students learn best from one of their own. It’s great for them to teach each other and be inspired by each other. In turn, this is an opportunity for Jamie to be a role model, and for students to learn from her. She made an impact in my water issues class. The students really engaged with her,” she said.
